FIL Ltd Acquires 96,042 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.76% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 618,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.06 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $570.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

