FIL Ltd Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37,205.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,109 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $236.07 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

