Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,693 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.16% of Equitable worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Equitable by 54.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Equitable by 54.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Equitable by 38.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 466,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

EQH opened at $20.97 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

