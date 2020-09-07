CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

