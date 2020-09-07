FIL Ltd Purchases 94,767 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $165.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

