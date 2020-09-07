Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $73.62 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

