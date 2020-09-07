FIL Ltd Buys 348,520 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,090.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

