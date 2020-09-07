Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

