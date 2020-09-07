Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

