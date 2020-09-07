Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Emcor Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1,406.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

