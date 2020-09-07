Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of FleetCor Technologies worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

NYSE FLT opened at $238.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.