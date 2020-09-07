State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

