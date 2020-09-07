FIL Ltd Sells 724,791 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of E*TRADE Financial worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $54.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.