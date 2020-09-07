Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

