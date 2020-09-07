FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 78,522 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

