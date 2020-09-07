Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,063 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

IP opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

