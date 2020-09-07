Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

