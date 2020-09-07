Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.50% of WNS worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

