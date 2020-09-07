CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 194.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

