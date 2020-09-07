CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mylan by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.81 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.