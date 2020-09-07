Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $118,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.