Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

