Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.