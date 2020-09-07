Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

