Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,502 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

