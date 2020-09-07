Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,701 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $36,108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,886,000 after buying an additional 697,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.