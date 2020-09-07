1,258,162 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

