Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $224.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

