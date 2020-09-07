Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

