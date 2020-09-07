Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $353,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $100,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 9.5% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

