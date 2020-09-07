Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $135.41 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

