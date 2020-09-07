Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 85,960 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W opened at $260.94 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

