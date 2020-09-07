Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2,303.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Fabrinet worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,750 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

