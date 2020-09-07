Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349,518 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.