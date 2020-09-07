Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 29,360 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Bandwidth worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bandwidth by 124.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $680,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,462.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,719. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

