Golem Market Capitalization Reaches $109.04 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $109.04 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Liqui, Gate.io and YoBit. In the last week, Golem has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00119273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.01623166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00165100 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, BitMart, Huobi, YoBit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitBay, Upbit, BigONE, Koinex, WazirX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Iquant, OKEx, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Braziliex, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Zebpay, Ethfinex, ABCC, Coinbe, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

