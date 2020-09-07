Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172,503 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NCR worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.26 on Monday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

