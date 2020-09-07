Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,426 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $92.96 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

