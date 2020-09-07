Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 575 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $323.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

