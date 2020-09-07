Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Mdu Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mdu Resources Group has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mdu Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

