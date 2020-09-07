South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 2nd

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

