ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

