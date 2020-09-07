Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

KMX stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $9,628,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.