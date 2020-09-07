Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,007 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.