Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 102,527 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

