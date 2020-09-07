Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 18,358 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $127,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $206.07 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

