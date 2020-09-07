International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.72% of International Seaways worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,825 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 626.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

INSW opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

