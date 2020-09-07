FIL Ltd Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579,159 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Teck Resources worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.