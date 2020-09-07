Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7,946.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

