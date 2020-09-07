State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,983,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIF opened at $121.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

